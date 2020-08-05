Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

