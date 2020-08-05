CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE:CNP opened at $19.49 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

