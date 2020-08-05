Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.91. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

