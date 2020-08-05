Cemex SAB de CV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,997 call options.
NYSE:CX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37.
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.