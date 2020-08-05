Cemex SAB de CV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,997 call options.

NYSE:CX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

