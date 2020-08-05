Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. On average, analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLDX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

