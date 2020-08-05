Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 665.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 305,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE CEL opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.