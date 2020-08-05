Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CE stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

