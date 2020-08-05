cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YCBD opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

