Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.53.

CAT stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

