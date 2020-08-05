Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.
NYSE:CAT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
