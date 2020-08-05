Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

NYSE:CAT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

