Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE CSV opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,162.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,575 shares of company stock worth $104,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

