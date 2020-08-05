Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Sells $140,380.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $140,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $10,174.50.

Shares of CDLX opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

