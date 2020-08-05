Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Brent B. Bickett acquired 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

