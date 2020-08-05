Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,181,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

