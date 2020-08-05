Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Caesars Entertainment worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.