Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IKTSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of IKTSF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

