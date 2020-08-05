Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

