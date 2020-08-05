Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bruker by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.