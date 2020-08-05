Brokers Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $163.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $165.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $372,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $629,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.