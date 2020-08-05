Brokers Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.15 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,650,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 462,080 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $5,651,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,467.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,570. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

