Brokers Offer Predictions for Magellan Health Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Health’s FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

