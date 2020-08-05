Brokers Offer Predictions for LKQ Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.80 on Monday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

