Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. CSFB cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.99.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.76. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.