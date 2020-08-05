Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $41.70

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

