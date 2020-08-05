Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $135.53

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Cfra boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $125.89 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

