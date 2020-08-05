Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $28.73

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

HALO stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.80. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

