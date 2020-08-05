Brokerages Set Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Price Target at $509.80

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.
Chemed stock opened at $502.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.74 and a 200-day moving average of $452.59. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,020 shares of company stock worth $8,212,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
