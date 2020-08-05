Brokerages Set Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Price Target at $509.80

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Chemed stock opened at $502.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.74 and a 200-day moving average of $452.59. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,020 shares of company stock worth $8,212,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

