Brokerages Set AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Target Price at $61.00

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

