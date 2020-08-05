Brokerages Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target at $22.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares in the company, valued at $861,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,098 shares of company stock worth $2,830,226. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

