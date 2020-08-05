Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of ADMS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 169,145 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 169,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

