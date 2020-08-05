Brokerages Expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,106,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 86.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.