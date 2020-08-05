Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

