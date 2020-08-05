Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NYSE BCO opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

