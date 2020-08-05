Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 45,980 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 73.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

