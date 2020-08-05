Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.97. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

