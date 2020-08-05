Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

