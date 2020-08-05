Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,270 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.