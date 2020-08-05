Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,308 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 199.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spotify by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

