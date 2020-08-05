Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $39,739,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.