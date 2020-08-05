Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Moelis & Co worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 19.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,278 shares of company stock worth $3,431,265 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.