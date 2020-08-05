Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 320,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.