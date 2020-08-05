Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 789 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

In other WEX news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

