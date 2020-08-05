Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 6,002 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Shares of TT opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

