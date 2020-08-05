Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,411 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 677,734 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Cognex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after buying an additional 341,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after buying an additional 292,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 2,251.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 275,588 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,010 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.