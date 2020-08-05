Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 12,289 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of PJT Partners worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.