Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,188 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 206,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

