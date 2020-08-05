Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

