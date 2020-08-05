Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Charles I. Massoud Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,438. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

