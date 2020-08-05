Brian Oreilly Purchases 5,000 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spok by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

