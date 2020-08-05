Brian J. Doerger Sells 23,400 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

